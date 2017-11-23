Family Looking for Answers After Veteran Who Was Riding His Bike Killed in Stockton Hit-and-Run Crash

STOCKTON — A family is looking for answers after a veteran who was riding his bicycle was killed in a hit-and-run crash near Hammer Lane and Lan Ark Drive on Tuesday night.

David “Casper” Wright, 58, was killed while riding his bike when he was hit by a driver in a black SUV about 6:15 p.m. Tuesday. The driver left the scene of the crash without stopping.

Tina Cortes-Thayer spoke to FOX40 on Thursday morning. She says she has been crying since she found out about Wright’s death.

She said she and Wright used to be a couple, but most recently they were best friends.

“He was my best friend, he was everybody’s best friend,” she said.

Cortes-Thayer described Wright as selfless, kind and a person who would do anything for his loved ones.

“I could call him and tell him my toothbrush fell and can’t reach it, and he’d be here now, you know, anything. He was just that kind of person with everybody,” she said.

She says Wright served in both the Marines and Navy and was deeply religious.

Wright was on the way home from the grocery store when he was killed, Cortes-Thayer told FOX40. She said she lives near the crash site and heard the sound of glass breaking on Tuesday night, but says she had no idea the person who was hit was Wright.

“And it was the windshield that I heard, so I knew there was an accident, and I watched everything from here. I never knew it was my friend that was down there,” she said.

According to Cortes-Thayer, Wright was carrying groceries that he was going to use to make her family a Thanksgiving meal.

Cortes-Thayer’s daughter, Heather Thayer, says that Wright was like a father to her and like a grandfather to her children.

“Anytime we needed him, everything in our house he provided, every time we struggled he was there,” Thayer said.

Thayer found out Wright died hours after the crash when she went to the crash site, saw the grocery bags and recognized his bike.

Cortes-Thayer and her daughter are asking the person responsible to come forward and be held accountable for Wright’s death. They also wanted to thank the officer who attempted to revive Wright by performing CPR. They said they find some solace in knowing he did not die alone.

A GoFundMe has been set up to raise money to transport Wright’s body to Indiana where his mother and brother live.

37.957702 -121.290780