Manteca Police Investigate Drive-By Shooting outside Boys & Girls Club

MANTECA — Police in Manteca are investigating a Thanksgiving afternoon shooting along W Alameda Street.
Officers say the shooting was reported just after 2:30 p.m. The scene appears to be outside the Boys & Girls Club of Manteca building.
Investigators say shots were fired out of a car and hit a man walking on the sidewalk. The man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the hip and is expected to recover.
The Boys & Girls Club was not open at the time.
W Alameda Street was closed for a short time while police investigated the scene.
37.804687 -121.221403