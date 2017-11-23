Manteca Police Investigate Drive-By Shooting outside Boys & Girls Club

MANTECA — Police in Manteca are investigating a Thanksgiving afternoon shooting along W Alameda Street.

Officers say the shooting was reported just after 2:30 p.m. The scene appears to be outside the Boys & Girls Club of Manteca building.

Investigators say shots were fired out of a car and hit a man walking on the sidewalk. The man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the hip and is expected to recover.

The Boys & Girls Club was not open at the time.

W Alameda Street was closed for a short time while police investigated the scene.