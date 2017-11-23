One Killed, Two Injured in Early Morning Crash Along Business 80

SACRAMENTO — The CHP is investigating a deadly crash that happened in the early morning hours of Thanksgiving along Business 80.

The crash happened about 2:30 a.m. between the American River and E Street, heading toward Sacramento, the CHP said.

Investigators say a woman crashed her car in the fast lane, got out of the car and was standing in the center median of the highway. That’s when another car, with two men inside, pulled over to help the woman, according to the CHP.

About 10 minutes later, another vehicle crashed into them, the CHP said. One of the men who stopped to help was killed. The other man has serious injuries. The woman was also injured.

The name of the man who was killed in the crash has not been released.

No charges have been filed.

The CHP warns drivers who are involved in minor crashes to pull off the freeway and call for help from the off-ramp.

Anyone who saw the crash is asked to call the California Highway Patrol at (916) 681-2300.