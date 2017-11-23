Popular Citrus Heights Tree Lot Closes after Three Generations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CITRUS HEIGHTS -- A popular Christmas tree lot in Citrus Heights has closed after three generations in business.

Abel's Christmas Trees on Sunrise Boulevard announced on Facebook leading up to the holiday season that it was closing up but customers began to show up on Thanksgiving anyway, unaware they would have to go somewhere else for a tree.

"A lot of people are going to be shocked, I think," neighbor Abraham Elmore said.

Elmore says he knew something was up when the lot was empty on Thanksgiving.

"It definitely looks like a ghost town right now," he said.

Last year, it was a much different scene. Abel's sold out of trees by mid-December.

The Abel family told FOX40 they decided to sell the land.

Families stopping by on Thursday, a yearly tradition, said they were disappointed to find an empty lot.

"Every year we come here Thanksgiving day before we meet with family," Robert Scaffner said. "Now I've got to look for another place in less than an hour."

Now, Elmore worries what the lot will become.

"It's crazy," he said. "All this trash."