Stockton Police Looking for Domestic Violence Kidnapping Suspect, Victim

STOCKTON — Stockton police are looking for a domestic violence kidnapping suspect and victim.

Wednesday, the suspect, Eddie Gutierrez, was seen forcing the victim, his ex-girlfriend Adriana Carrillo, into a late ’90s Ford sedan in the Chuck E Cheese parking lot on Pacific Avenue, police said.

The two were involved in a domestic violence incident earlier in the day, according to police.

The victim, Carrillo, is 27 years old, about 5-feet-4-inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. She was last seen wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt and black leggings.

The suspect, Gutierrez, is 33 years old, about 5-feet-11-inches tall and about 160 pounds. He is wanted on kidnapping charges and felony domestic violence, robbery and kidnapping charges from the earlier case investigated by the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

The Stockton Police Department is encouraging citizens to call if they have information pertaining to this investigation. Callers are asked to call the Stockton Police Department at (209) 937-8377, Investigations at (209) 937-8323, or Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600. Callers can remain anonymous