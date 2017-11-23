UOP Hosts Thanksgiving for International Students

STOCKTON — The University of the Pacific held a “orphaned students” Thanksgiving day meal on campus Thursday.

The school says the majority of the 200 or so students who dined on campus together are international students. Some of them have never even had a Thanksgiving day meal before, as this is the first few months that they’ve been in the country.

“I don’t know what you call this but I like this the most,” student Bekzhan Abdimanaeov said, pointing to some mac and cheese.

Abdimanaeov is an international student from Kazakhstan, majoring in computer science.

The school says they been doing this for over a decade now and the number of students who show up each year continues to grow

Many of the volunteers serving food work on campus.

Shin Lacy works in the president’s office on campus, so she doesn’t get to interact with a lot of students and helping out on Thanksgiving is a refreshing change.

“We have to explain to the students what the different types of food are. They don’t know what turkey is so we say it tastes like chicken,” Lacy said. “They don’t know what mac and cheese is so we tell them it’s just pasta. Most of them are pretty scared of the green bean casserole.”