All Sacramento Officers to Undergo Training with Less-Lethal Weapons by Mid-2018

SACRAMENTO -- When someone calls 911 for help, officers often have just seconds to decide what to reach for to protect the victim, the suspect and themselves.

What are Sacramento police doing to do all of that better?

That's where "Bob the Bad Guy" comes in. He's a robot armed with a knife. The goal of the training exercise officers were doing with him Friday is the de-escalation of a tense scene without using lethal force.

"Sir, drop the knife. Put it down. We don't want to have to do this," shouted one armed officer from behind the cover of his open cruiser door.

The "this" Sacramento police are trying to avoid in the training scenario is firing on a member of the public at all.

"Stop right there, stop right there," another officer shouted at "Bob the Bad Guy."

When "Bob the Bad Guy" kept coming toward officers with his knife, despite their commands, he was taken down.

In the kind of exchange police hope to repeat on the streets, Bob will survived the encounter because the officers were firing with less-than-lethal force.

There's a bean bag round available, a small pepper ball round and a 40 millimeter exact impact round. For the last one, think of it like being hit with a racquetball ball at high speed.

So far, 200 members of the force have swapped their in-car shotguns for bean bag guns. There are 450 more to go to make the switch-over complete.

"If we give them more training and more tools, and increase their confidence with using these tools, which is the five hours of training that we're giving them today, it just gives them essentially more tools on their belt to de-escalate situations and potentially save lives," said Officer Linda Matthews with the Sacramento Police Department.

The outcry for preservation of life was especially loud in Sacramento following the 2016 police killing of Joseph Mann, who was having a mental health crisis when he was shot 14 times in Del Paso Heights. He was moving away from officers at the time.

The hope is this new commitment to less-than-lethal force also helps to rebuild trust in the community.



The department hopes to have all of its officers trained and then armed with less-flethal weapons by the middle of 2018.