Black Friday Shoppers Visit Crocker Art Museum’s Holiday Artisan Market

SACRAMENTO -- It was a different kind of doorbuster Black Friday at the Scottish Rite Temple.

Shoppers paid $5 to $6 to get into the Holiday Artisan Market sponsored by the Crocker Art Museum. Their money went to the museum and the Creative Arts League of Sacramento to promote the art programs and artists.

It was a chance to buy local and one-of-a-kind items, and be able to talk to those who made the merchandise.

"Each of the artists talks about their work, what inspired them, you get to find out a little bit about the process," said Connie Spicklemier, co-chair of the Holiday Artisan Market.

Inside it was not too much different from any Black Friday crowd. As expected from any event sponsored by the museum, there was plenty of fine art alongside many everyday items, including jewelry, clothing, purses and cutlery.

"What we love about them is everyone is different, they're all handmade," said shopper Laura Chamberlin. "So, it's really neat that you can find something you can't find anywhere else.

The gifts come with a unique personal story as well.

"We've been enjoying talking to Roger, the spoon man, and he's been giving us a history about what he's doing here and every one-of-a-kind piece," said shopper Dakin Chamberlin.