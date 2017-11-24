× Escaped Inmate Found in Sonora Homeless Camp

TUOLUMNE COUNTY — Officials found an escaped North Kern State Prison inmate Friday in a homeless camp in Sonora.

Daniel Salazar, 31, was found in a tent near Highway 108 and taken into custody.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office believed Salazar was trying to get to Tuolumne County after escaping Nov. 3 and stealing a Dodge Ram. The truck was later found unoccupied on Jamestown Road.

Salazar’s release date was set for March 2018. He had been sentenced to three years and eight months in the Delano prison for second-degree robbery and using another person’s identification.