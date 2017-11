× Escaped Inmate Found in Sonora Homeless Camp

TUOLUMNE COUNTY — Officials found an escaped North Kern State Prison inmate Friday in a homeless camp in Sonora.

Daniel Salazar, 31, was found in a tent near Highway 108 and taken into custody.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office believed Salazar was trying to get to Tuolumne County after escaping Nov. 3 and stealing a Dodge Ram. The truck was later found unoccupied on Jamestown Road.

Salazar’s release date was set for March 2018. He had been sentenced to┬áthree years and eight months in the Delano prison for second-degree robbery and using another person’s identification.