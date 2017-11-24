Officials, Volunteers Give Computers to Wildfire Victims

SANTA ROSA (AP) — Volunteers and school officials are teaming up to give laptop computers to Sonoma County teacher and students who lost all their belongings in last month’s deadly wildfires.

The Santa Rosa Press Democrat reports the Sonoma County Office of Education and the Volunteer Center of Sonoma County teamed up to provide laptops to K-12 teachers, school employees and students affected by the blazes.

Angie Duplicki, a county employee who’s helping oversee the computer giveaway, says about 150 teachers and 1,300 students lost their homes.

She says 40 teachers and 15 students have requested computers but she expects the numbers to grow as more people learn of the program.

About 300 computers have been donated, many of them by Google, but the California Department of Education and Salesforce, also plan to provide computers.