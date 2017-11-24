School Officials Rush to Remove Obscene Graffiti Left at Rancho Cordova Elementary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANCHO CORDOVA -- Some time Wednesday night, a person or group spray painted obscene material onto at least eight outside walls of Rancho Cordova Elementary, Sacramento County Sheriff's Department Sgt. Shaun Hampton confirmed.

The graffiti marks ranged from curse words, to pictures of male genitalia, to one image of someone shooting a gun, all in brown spray paint.

There were also broken glass bottles on the nearby concrete. However, it was unclear if the bottles were shattered and left by the people responsible for the vandalism.

FOX40 spoke with a Rancho Cordova Elementary second grader Dominic Forlano along with his mother, Regina Rojas, both of whom biked near the school Thursday and were disturbed by what they saw.

"I was very mad and sad," Dominic said. "Because they ruined school property and they destroyed it."

"It was almost like he wanted to cry," Rojas said. "It was so sad and shocking someone would actually go to the extent to do that."

Daniel Thigpen, a spokesperson for the Folsom Cordova Unified School District, acknowledged officials there were aware of the situation and said they would be sending a crew Saturday to clean things up. The school re-opens Monday and officials do not want their young students exposed to it.

"The things written on there just shouldn't be seen by kids, period," Rojas said.

As a result of the damage, cleanup will likely cost several hundred dollars, if not more than $1,000.

Detectives are investigating the crime as felony vandalism. They are requesting, collecting and reviewing surveillance video from neighboring homes.

"I'd tell them don't spray-paint on any schools anymore because it's bad and it's destruction of property," Dominic said.