Stabbing in Stockton Neighborhood Leaves 2 Hospitalized

STOCKTON — Two people were stabbed in a Stockton neighborhood Friday.

The Stockton Police Department received calls regarding the stabbing on Boston Avenue around 8:15 p.m.

One person has been taken into custody. Details regarding the person’s identity have not been reported.

Both stabbing victims are expected to survive and have been hospitalized.

Officials with the police department believe the stabbing stemmed from a domestic violence incident.

