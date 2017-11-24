Stockton Students, Parents Express Concern Over Unsafe High School Theater

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- Concerned parents and students are asking the Stockton Unified School District to repair what they call a dilapidated and unsafe high school theater.

Stagg High School senior Julia Rosete snapped photos of what she calls her campus’s dilapidated theater.

“Like, I had seen the carpet was coming up in this little place here and there, or there was this light that didn’t work, or you couldn’t move this, and stuff like that,” Rosete said.

She contacted FOX40 and the Stockton Unified School District educators illustrating what she says are the concerns of many students and parents.

"At the last concert I actually warned parents before they went in that the lighting was so bad, please be careful, please don't trip," said parent Jessica Galtman.

In an email sent out Nov. 15, the vice principal wrote:

“Due to safety issues, the theater is closed to all staff and students until further notice.”

A school district spokeswoman said in a separate statement:

“The Stagg High School theater has undergone electrical repairs the past couple of weeks and reopened earlier this week.”

"Honestly, just the lights and the wiring being fixed just means we're not gonna burn down," Galtman said.

However, Rosete and Galtman say there are additional damages that need to be fixed.

"The curtains are just deteriorating, falling down. There's no sound system. Everything just keeps getting worse and worse," Galtman explained.

The countless issues, which included unstable chairs marked off with duct tape, prompted Rosete to start a petition.

Rosete says she and other students so far have collected about 400 signatures from parents and students who are concerned about the state the theater is in.

Students like Rosete just want the theater to be in better shape so they can feel safe when they showcase their talents.

"I think that it’s important to have said something, because we use that theater so often," Rosete explains.