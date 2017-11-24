Trump Says He ‘Took a Pass’ on Being Person of the Year for Time Magazine

President Donald Trump says he turned down an interview and photo shoot for Time magazine’s “Person of the Year” issue.

In a Friday evening tweet, Trump says the magazine informed him he was “probably” going to be granted the title for the second year in a row. He tweets: “I said probably is no good and took a pass.”

Time Magazine called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named “Man (Person) of the Year,” like last year, but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2017

Trump frequently brags about his cover appearances in the iconic magazine. He has falsely claimed to hold the record of cover appearances, and was revealed earlier this year to have displayed fake issues of Time at several of his private golf clubs.

He was awarded Person of the Year in 2016.

At first, then President-elect Trump said it was “a very very great honor” then his tone changed.

He criticized the magazine for referring to him as “President of the Divided States of America.”

“I said, ‘I haven’t been president. What are you saying that for?’” he told a crowd during a political rally. “We’re going to bring the nation together. We’re not going to have a divided nation.”

A spokesperson for Time did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday evening.

The magazine will unveil its 2017 Person of the Year on Dec. 6.