Woman Robbed at Gunpoint at the Palladio in Folsom

FOLSOM — The Folsom Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that happened early Friday morning in Folsom.

A woman reported to authorities around 5:35 a.m. that she had been robbed at gunpoint at the Palladio shopping center.

The incident happened near H&M and Victoria’s Secret.

The woman says two older male teens wearing bandannas approached her as she waited for the stores to open.

One of the teens had a gun.

They stole some items from her and then took off on foot.

At this time, no further description of the suspects has been released.

Stay with FOX40 for updates on this story.