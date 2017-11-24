Your Weekend, November 24

Courtesy of Sacramento365, Paul and Martina have a list of things you can do over Thanksgiving weekend.
Sacramento Hmong New Year Celebration
Cal Expo
Thurs-Sun 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
.
Fairytale Town Free Admission Day and Canned Food Drive
Fairytale Town
Fri 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Macy's Theatre of Lights
Old Sacramento
Fri-Sun 6 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.
Rick Steves Travel Lecture
Crest Theatre
Sun 7 p.m.
Make It A Night Pick
The Music of Prince: A Symphonic Tribute
Community Center Theater
Sat 8 p.m.
WHERE TO EAT: Cafeteria 15L
WHERE TO GRAB A DRINK: Ten Ten Room