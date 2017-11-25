Angels Camp Officer Discovers Human Skull in Man’s Trunk

ANGELS CAMP — During a traffic stop Thursday, an Angels Camp officer discovered a human skull in a man’s trunk.

The officer initially pulled over Joshua Davis, a 41-year-old Murphys man, for failing to stop at a stop sign, according to the Angels Camp Police Department.

When the officer searched through Davis’ car he found methamphetamine as well as a bag containing what the police department says was a “recently unearthed” human skull. The 41-year-old suspect has refused to tell officials any details surrounding the skull.

Davis’ driver’s license was also found to have been suspended and his car was towed. He was arrested and charged on suspicion of disturbing or removing human remains, possessing methamphetamine, violating probation and driving on a suspended license.

The Calaveras County Coroner’s Office and the Angels Camp Police Department are currently investigating the remains.