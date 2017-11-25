Downed Power Lines Block Highway 50 Near Red Hawk Casino

SHINGLE SPRINGS — Caltrans reports downed power lines blocked Highway 50 in both directions in Shingle Springs Saturday night.

Nearly two hours after the incident was reported by Caltrans, the highway just west of Ponderosa Road reopened.

UPDATE: 50 just west of Ponderosa Road is all clear. https://t.co/Nn7h1oIApt — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) November 26, 2017

Downed power line blocking both directions of Highway 50 at Redhawk Parkway. No ETO. https://t.co/XNARkLFf2C — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) November 26, 2017

Details surrounding the closure have not been reported by Caltrans.

More than 3,900 Pacific Gas and Electric customers in and around Shingle Springs were without power starting around 7:05 p.m. PG&E expects power will be restored by around 10:15 p.m. The outage has not been confirmed to be connected to the Highway 50 incident.

