Mother Searches for Answers after Son Found Unconscious, Now in a Coma

CITRUS HEIGHTS -- Loved ones of Tyler Petefish are looking for answers after the 25-year-old was brought to Mercy San Juan Medical Center under what they say were suspicious circumstances.

Petefish has been in a coma for seven days and his prognosis is unclear.

Lisa Lytle-Aubel, Petefish's mother, says her son was brought into the hospital on Nov. 19 by paramedics. They found him unconscious in the area of Rosswood Drive and Parish Way, near Rusch Park in Citrus Heights.

On Sunday, Lytle-Aubel told FOX40 she got an anonymous phone call from a young woman claiming to have more information about what happened. The woman told her Petefish had been given drugs at a party and then got a ride home by two people.

“According to what I’ve been told, there was an accident on the way home," Lytle-Aubel said. "They supposedly hit a parked car. Tyler lost consciousness and was not breathing, and they panicked. And in their panic they drove into a residential neighborhood and dumped him."

The car allegedly left the scene, but a neighbor called 911.

Now Petefish's loved ones are taking his story public. His friend, Cameron Archie, started a GoFundMe page to not only raise funds but to learn what really happened and who’s responsible.