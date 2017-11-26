22 Residents Displaced after Fire Destroys Duplexes in Ceres

CERES — Residents of a housing complex in Ceres were evacuated Sunday morning after a fire tore through two duplexes.

Reports of the flames at the duplexes on El Camino Avenue near Service Road came in around 6:30 a.m., according to Ceres Fire Battalion Chief John Gomes. Two duplexes were completely destroyed by the blaze.

Four people were inside the duplexes at the time and all were safely evacuated. Gomes reports no injuries were reported from the scene.

The American Red Cross responded to assist 18 additional residents, who were evacuated once a gas line at the complex was turned off.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

