Sacramento Man Arrested after 4 Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash on I-80 in San Pablo

SAN PABLO (AP) — Authorities say a Sacramento man fled the scene of a crash involving five vehicles that killed four people and injured at least five others on a San Pablo highway.

KTVU reports that California Highway Patrol officials say a car traveling in an eastbound lane on Interstate 80 in San Pablo crashed into another car on Saturday at about 8 p.m. Officials say the second car flipped over, landed in the westbound lanes and collided with three other vehicles.

UPDATE: 5 vehicles involved. 4 pronounced dead on scene, 5 others transported for injuries. No estimate yet for duration of closure. pic.twitter.com/FrVjNiLP83 — CHP Oakland (@CHPoakland) November 26, 2017

Officials say four passengers in the car that flipped over were killed, while the driver and other people injured were taken to an area hospital.

Authorities say the person in the car that started the initial collision left the area, but was picked up later by officials. He was later identified by Matt Hamer with CHP Oakland as Sacramento resident Fred Lowe, 47.

Lowe was booked into Contra Costa County Jail on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter, felony DUI and felony hit-and-run. He was uninjured in the collision.

No additional information about the people involved in the crash was immediately available.