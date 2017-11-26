Boy Dies after Truck Hits Propane Tank and Lands on House

MADERA (AP) — Authorities say an 11-year-old boy is dead after a truck hit a propane tank and slammed on top of a bedroom where two children were sleeping in a bunk bed.

KFSN-TV reported Saturday that the driver had suffered a medical emergency that caused him to drift into a shoulder and hit a propane tank. The crash launched his vehicle into a house in Madera Ranchos near Fresno in California’s Central Valley.

The 36-year-old driver is also dead.

The nine-year-old boy was rescued but the 11-year-old boy, called Tito by his family, was pinned under the truck.

California Highway Patrol Officer Rafael Rivera said the early morning Saturday crash could have been much worse given that the propane tank was still leaking when authorities arrived.