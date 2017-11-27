‘Always Ready’: Amazon Facilities Pick Up Pace on Cyber Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TRACY -- The hustle and bustle of Cyber Monday has taken over the Amazon fulfillment center in Tracy.

Once you click the checkout button online and submit your order, the process of getting you that item you can't live without will likely begin inside the 1.1 million square foot warehouse.

Large, yellow, robotic pods move quickly and gracefully -- filled with items efficiently sorted by an algorithm.

"They bring it to a picker and once the robot comes to the picker they know where to grab that item," Amazon associate Jaspinder Brar said. "They grab that item put it in one of the totes and it's ready to go to the customer to the ship department."

Your order is zoomed over to the packing department where it's boxed, labeled, sorted and shipped

"We can have those items out the door to the customer before they finish singing the Twelve Days of Christmas," Amazon spokesperson Cedric Ross said.

Amazon has 2,500 employees working at the Tracy facility, plus an additional 120,000 seasonal employees across the country, All working to make sure Cyber Monday doesn't feel like Manic Monday.

"We do require additional staff," Ross said. "In fact our facilities are built in such a way that we are always ready this peak holiday season."

This holiday season more than 1 billion items are expected to be shipped worldwide.