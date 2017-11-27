Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Farm to Fork Cook-Off presented by The Art Institute of California – Sacramento is a live cooking challenge with fresh farm to fork foods found here locally. Watch as three young and talented local amateur cooks put their skills to the test and compete for a scholarship to The Art Institute of California – Sacramento!

The heat is turned up in the kitchen as the cooks prepare their dishes!

The judges sample each dish and give their critiques.

The judges give their final thoughts and the grand prize winner is announced!

More info:

The Art Institute of California- Sacramento

2850 Gateway Oaks Drive, Suite 100

(916) 830-7333

ArtInstitutes.Edu/Sacramento

Facebook: AiCASAC

Twitter: @AiCASAC