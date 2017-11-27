Holiday Baby Basket Drive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You can be a baby’s first Santa this holiday season! Donate to the Sacramento Life Center’s Baby Basket Drive through December 31st. Each basket includes formula, diapers, newborn clothes, pacifiers and more to help support new mothers and their babies. Gifts can be made in any increment. $50 buys one basket. Help the Sacramento Life Center provide baskets for all of their new moms in 2018. Donate at SacLife.org.

More info:

Sacramento Life Center

Baby Basket Drive

Tomorrow - December 31st

2316 Bell Executive Lane

(916) 451-4357

SacLife.org

Facebook: Sacramento Life Center

Twitter: SacramentoLifeCenter