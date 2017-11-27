Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, Mayor Darrell Steinberg Speak Out Against Culture of Sexual Harassment

SACRAMENTO — Both Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom and Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg spoke out Monday about the pervasive culture of sexual harassment permeating the Capitol, as two legislators felt the consequences of the allegations facing them.

State Assemblyman Raul Bocanegra, who’s been accused by at least six women of sexual abuse, announced he will resign effective immediately. Monday the State Senate Rules Committee stripped State Senator Tony Mendoza of his leadership roles temporarily. Mendoza is accused of acting inappropriately by two former female staffers, including a 19-year-old who says he gave her alcohol and invited her to his hotel room.

“The decisions today were correct decisions. The resignation and stripping the senator of his committee assignments were appropriate. Needs to be zero tolerance. I believe in due process, but I also believe that when women have the courage to step forward, we need to listen to them and believe them,” said Steinberg.

While Steinberg, former President Pro Tempore of the State Senate, addressed the Senate Rules Committee’s decision head on, Newsom spoke more broadly about the issue.

“It’s so much bigger than Sacramento. You got a problem with toxic masculinity in this country and we’re not having that conversation. We need to have that conversation,” said Newsom. “Hyper masculinity. You got a crisis in this country with men and boys.”

Newsom and Steinberg answered questions about the ongoing sexual harassment while at a walking tour through Luther Burbank High School in Sacramento, observing the school’s Career Technical Education program.

“We live in a society that doesn’t value what it feminizes. And we feminize things that actually matter. Collaboration, care, empathy — everything that truly should be celebrated,” said Newsom.

Neither of the two lawmakers who’ve been accused of sexual misconduct have admitted guilt. Senator Mendoza’s loss of his leadership roles on various committee is only a temporary measure, until an investigation is complete.

In his resignation statement, Assemblyman Bocanegra said, “The principle of innocent until proven guilty has been temporarily lost in a hurricane of political opportunism among the self-righteous in my case.”