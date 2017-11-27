Mountain Mike’s ‘Pizza 4 A Purpose’

Posted 2:22 PM, November 27, 2017, by , Updated at 01:35PM, November 27, 2017


Today for Cyber Monday all 190 Mountain Mike’s Pizza locations throughout California will donate $4 from every large pizza purchased for delivery, carry-out, or dine-in to the North Bay Fire Relief Fund.  This Pizza $4 a Purpose fundraiser will help support relief efforts and those affected by these disasters.

More info:
Mountain Mike's Pizza 4 A Purpose Fundraiser
Cyber Monday November 27th
All California locations
$4 from every large pizza sold will be donated to the North Bay Fire Relief Fund
MountainMikesPizza.com/Pizza4Purpose

