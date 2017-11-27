Study Puts Numbers to Vehicle vs. Wildlife Collisions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE -- When you think about the dangers drivers face in California, bad weather and other cars might come to mind. But last Thursday's fatal crash in Calaveras County between a car and a black bear might serve as a kind of wake-up call about wildlife. A mother, her toddler and the bear died in that crash.

With the help of the California Highway Patrol, the UC Davis Road Ecology Center recently published a study on vehicles versus large animals.

The study found, in 2016, cars collided with 6,119 deer, 377 coyotes, 135 black bears, 44 elk, 43 mountain lions and 21 wild pigs.

Those crashes resulted in 285 minor injuries to people, 62 major injuries and five fatalities. Additionally, thousands of animals died in those collisions.

As for bears, right now they are in the middle of a very active period called hyperphagia.

"They've quadrupled their calorie intake up to almost 20,000 calories a day to prepare denning, for the winter," explained Toogee Sielsch, a wildlife educator and Bear League vice president.

In this rush to store up calories, California black bears are out looking for food up to 20 hours a day.

"They're moving all over," Sielsch pointed out. "As are the deer. The deer are in rutting season. So they're moving all about too."

Even when winter fully takes hold, bears might still be seen running onto roadways because, in places populated by people, where food is readily available, some bears no longer hibernate all winter.

"We're not saying you should drive 10 miles an hour all over the place," said Sielsch. "But at the same time, be prepared when you come around a corner, for something might be out in the road."

​Sielsch also reminds people in bear territory to keep all sources of food indoors or in bear-proof lockers to make developed areas less attractive to bears.

​Bear collisions make news headlines. But speaking in percentages, collisions involving bears made up 2 percent of the vehicle verses wildlife collisions in 2016. Deer were involved in 89 percent.