Travelers Help Each Other over Sierra’s Slick Roads

TRUCKEE -- Travelers took things slow and safe Monday morning after the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

For some, installing chains was not too tough -- especially when you do it for a living.

"I work construction in the summer and this in the winter. It fed my kids growing up and now it feeds me and obviously I'm not starving," chain installer Chris Lotito said.

For others, hitting the road after the holiday was not so easy.

Mariah Zinn, of Vacaville, is in her third year at the University of Nevada in Reno. She takes the 160 trek from home to campus often, but not in slick conditions.

"I drive this a lot and I never had to chain up until today," she said.

Zinn had trouble installing the chains until strangers Kayla and Alex stopped to lend a hand.

"I feel so bad they're working on my car," Zinn told FOX40.

Drivers in the Sierra were met with snow throughout the morning. Chain control checkpoints were moved up and down the highway at least four times over a few hours, causing long lines of traffic.

And like clockwork, as Zinn's good Samaritans were just about finished installing her chains, restrictions were lifted.