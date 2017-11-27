Two Sacramento County Women Accuse Massage Envy Therapists, Franchises of Sexual Misconduct

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELK GROVE -- Two Sacramento County women are accusing Massage Envy therapists and franchises of sexual battery, negligence and false imprisonment during massage sessions.

These women are not alone, according to a new investigation by Buzzfeed, which reports more than 180 women across the country have reported sexual assaults at Massage Envy franchises nationwide. The company has about 1,200 locations in the U.S.

One Sacramento County woman is accusing the owners and a therapist at the Massage Envy franchise on Elk Grove-Florin Road in Elk Grove. The lawsuit claims in October 2016 the masseur exposed himself to her and touched her genitals without her consent.

Another woman alleges she was a victim in January 2016 at the closed massage envy location on Elk Grove Boulevard in Elk Grove, saying the masseur fondled and groped the woman’s genitals, and management took no action when she reported the abuse.

The California Massage Therapy Council regulates licensed massage therapists and encourages anyone who experiences inappropriate behavior by a therapist to file a police report then file a claim on their website.

However, the organization regulates only the therapists, not the companies that employ them. So the Massage Therapy Council would not comment on whether there has been a pattern of complaints with Massage Envy franchises in California.

FOX40 has reached out to the owners of the Elk Grove Massage Envy franchises that have pending sexual assault lawsuits. They have not returned our request for comment.