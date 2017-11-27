What the End of Net Neutrality Would Mean for You

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- FCC Chairman Ajit Pai has pledged to try to repeal Obama-area net neutrality regulations, which treat internet service providers as if they were utilities and ensure those providers give equal access to all online content and apps.

Ending those regulations could mean your internet service provider can block you from reaching whichever website you want, or slow your access, unless you pay extra.

"So net neutrality is basically a US law that requires internet service providers to give everybody equal access to the internet," Don Vilfer said.

Vilfer owns the Vand Group, a computer forensics firm.

For example, your ISP could slow your video streaming on a competing service or website like Netflix or Hulu. ISPs could also charge more to access certain sites, something that already happens in Portugal.

"You get access to the internet, but you can't go to Facebook," Vilfer said. "You don't get access to social media unless you pay an extra fee."

On Cyber Monday, American consumers are expected to spend billions of dollars online. If net neutrality ended, Vilfer says small e-commerce sites would suffer the most.

"Amazon will be paying the fees to the ISPs to allow traffic to them, whereas small businesses that can't afford or don't pay those fees won't get the traffic directed to them," he said.

And there has already been backlash.

More than 200 businesses and trade organizations, including Reddit, Twitter and Airbnb, have signed a letter to Pai asking his FCC to keep net neutrality.

The FCC will vote on the proposal on December 14. Click here to read the full letter.