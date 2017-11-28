Citrus Heights Officers Searching for Armed Robbery Suspect

CITRUS HEIGHTS — Police in Citrus Heights are looking for a man who robbed a liquor store at gunpoint.

Investigators say the man walking into the Tony’s Liquor and Deli located on Sunrise Boulevard Sunday afternoon.

Firearm in hand, he proceeded to demand money from the store’s employee, according to police.

Surveillance photos show that the suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and a camouflage patterned lanyard. He appeared to be approximately 26 to 27 years old, with a short beard and colored forearm tattoo. This man was also identified as the same suspect from another previous robbery in Sacramento County.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call the Citrus Heights Police Departments at 916-727-5500.

Sydney Odman filed this report.