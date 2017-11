Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Britney Souza and Denise Skidmore join Martina in the kitchen to show off the variety of cheese assortments available at Hilmar Cheese this holiday season.

This year, Hilmar Cheese is offering gift boxes that you can use to make cream cheese and pepper jelly appetizers, cheese marinate and more.

This report was filed by Sydney Odman.