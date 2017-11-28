Front Street Animal Shelter Wins Big with Story of Three-Legged Dog Adopted by Boy Who Had Leg Amputated Due to Cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Sometimes having someone who knows how you feel, makes you feel better.

"He calms me down a lot. If I get mad or sad, he'll calm me down," said Quinn.

Sometimes it makes us all feel better.

This is a video of Quinn and his mom adopting Quinn's dog, Logan, from the Front Street Animal Shelter in Sacramento.

It was a perfect match.

You see, Quinn has beat cancer twice. The second time he had leg removed to save his life. And Logan? Well, Logan is an amputee, too, so they share a lot.

And their story has been shared a lot.

"We ask adopters throughout the country to submit their stories about how their adopted pet changed their life -- made it better," said Susanne Kogut with the Petco Foundation.

Quinn and Logan won big -- the grand prize and the People's Choice Awards, which come out to a $125,000 grant for Front Street Animal Shelter.

"I feel ecstatic. I am so happy. So many animals are going to be helped," Quinn said.

The Front Street Shelter shared the love Tuesday -- literally -- with free adoptions for thw line of people who showed up to celebrate Quinn and Logan, and the way their connection has touched fans and well-wishers nationwide.