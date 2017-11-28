Front Street Wins Grant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Every year the Petco Foundation hosts a Holiday Wishes campaign. Adopters are encouraged to submit stories, photos, and videos to highlight how their furry 4-legged family members changed their lives. This year, the Front Street Shelter has two winning entries. We are certainly hoping to take the grand prize of $100,000. Additionally, the Petco Foundation has spiced up the competition by adding the People’s Choice Award. Front Street is vying for rank one against the city of Baltimore. Your help in promoting the People’s Choice Award will secure an additional $25,000 for the animals of Front Street. Voting is easy!

More info:

Petco Holiday Wishes Campaign

Vote for Front Street now!

Now - Dec 20

PetcoFoundation.org/Vote

Front Street Animal Shelter

2127 Front Street, Sacramento, CA, 95818

(916) 808-7387

FrontStreetShelter.org

Facebook: FrontStreetAnimalShelter

Twitter: @FrontStreetLife