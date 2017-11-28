Grad Students to Stage Walkout over GOP Tax Plan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIS -- Graduate students at UC Davis are another group opposed to the GOP's tax plan because it would make tuition waivers taxable income, meaning some students could pay thousands of dollars more each year.

A walk-out is planned for Wednesday morning. So far, organizers say they've gotten support from undergraduates, faculty and university administration.

“I might see my taxes jump from anywhere from 5 to 10 thousand dollars, depending on how they calculate it,” biomedical engineering graduate student Sam Tucci said.

That is an increase many graduate students say they can't afford.

"My wife and I are graduate students," Averyl Dietering said. "For us, this would delay having children which is something I hate to the point of wanting to drop out of grad school."

Dietering, studying English, is working with other grad students to stage Wednesday morning's walkout. It will coincide with about 50 similar protests across 30 different states.

Tucci says she knows the extra financial burden will force many out of her department.

"There's only so much you can do in terms of reducing your grocery budget or how many roommates you can live with," she said. "If we're taking out a larger portion and paying taxes on it, it's going to be impossible to make ends meet."

She believes it will ultimately slow important work.

"We're working on curing cancer and other diseases, making the environment healthy," Tucci said.

After the 10 a.m. walkout, grad students will write to members of Congress.