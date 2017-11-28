Gunman Who Opened Fire in Reno is Dead, Police Say

RENO — Police in Reno, Nevada, say a gunman who fired shots from high-rise condos to the street below is dead.

Outside the Montage right now. Shots fired. @KOLO8 pic.twitter.com/zhvxCG9XZ3 — Thomas J Riddle (@thomasjriddle) November 29, 2017

Deputy Chief Tom Robinson told reporters Tuesday night that the man had died after a SWAT team went to the 8th floor of the Montage and engaged him. It wasn’t immediately clear whether he was killed by police gunfire or his own.

Robinson says the man had a hostage and was firing from a condo in the building down to the street below, but neither the hostage nor anyone else was hurt.

The luxury high-rise is surrounded by some of downtown Reno’s most popular casinos, but the streets were mostly empty when the man was firing.

The shots were fired at the Montage, a building in downtown Reno where SWAT teams and news vans have gathered. The building is surrounded by some of the city’s better known casinos and was once a casino itself before it was converted into luxury condos, according to its website.

Authorities say gunshots were going off for at least 20 minutes.

The gunfire, which was coming from an upper floor, immediately brought comparisons to the deadly mass shooting two months earlier in Las Vegas, which is 450 miles south.

On Oct. 1, a gunman killed 58 people from a perch at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

“When you heard it’s coming from above it reminds you of the guy shooting from Mandalay Bay,” said Mike Pavicich, who was in town on business from Las Vegas and was standing atop a parking garage at the neighboring Eldorado Resort Casino when the shots rang out.

“It’s scary, you know?” Pavicich told the Review-Journal. “This is the same kind of town.”

No further threat downtown. Please continue to avoid the area while first responders continue on scene. Thank you for your cooperation. — Reno Police (@RenoPolice) November 29, 2017

