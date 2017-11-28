Vandals Caught on Camera Slashing Inflatable Christmas Decoration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TURLOCK -- The Grinch came to a Turlock family's home early this year. The vandal was caught on camera slashing one of their inflatable decorations.

"This is very important to us. It's very dear to us," said Jas Singh.

The Singhs love decorating their front lawn for Christmas.

"We've been doing this for 10 years," Jas Singh said.

And every year, their house in Turlock gets a little more "in your face."

"And I know the kids love it around here," Jas Singh said.

But one kid loves it most.

"We go to Home Depot or Lowes," Sheen Singh said.

Sheen hand-picked a lot of the 9-foot inflatable decorations that adorn the yard. He's 9 years old.

"It's like a nice holiday," Sheen Singh said.

And this year, he got a rude awakening.

"I was like very mad in the morning, and I tried to keep it away from my little one," Jas Singh said.

"I asked my mom and my brother and they wouldn't tell me," Sheen Singh said.

Eventually they told him.

"They slashed it from end to end," Jas Singh said.

Two guys were caught on camera overnight trespassing onto their property and slashing his favorite minion inflatable wide open.

"It's not cool. What if we did it to your house? Would you like it? No," Sheen Singh said.

It made him angry. But then -- then he noticed something in the video. One of those guys almost face-planted.

"We have like booby-trapped wires out here, and they tripped over it," Jas Singh said.

That made Sheen feel a little bit better.

"I was laughing at them ... that's what they get for messing with my things," Sheen Singh said.

"I was hoping he would have fell on his face because it would be even better," Jas Singh said.

The Singhs reported the vandalism to police. Next, they're taking Sheen back to the store.

"We’ll make sure we put another minion up, and we’ll put more booby traps,” Jas Singh said.