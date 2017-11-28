Lathrop Cat, Squishy, Back Home after 80-Mile Journey

LATHROP — Squishy the Cat is back home after quite an adventure.
According to the SPCA in San Francisco, Squishy was found by one of its volunteers recently. After a microchip check, it turned out Squishy belongs to a woman in Lathrop — about 80 miles away.
In a post to Facebook, the SPCA said Squishy’s owner dropped everything to come pick him up.
The group used the story as a reminder for people to microchip their pets.
It was not immediately clear how Squishy was able to make the trek.
