Lathrop Cat, Squishy, Back Home after 80-Mile Journey

LATHROP — Squishy the Cat is back home after quite an adventure.

According to the SPCA in San Francisco, Squishy was found by one of its volunteers recently. After a microchip check, it turned out Squishy belongs to a woman in Lathrop — about 80 miles away.

In a post to Facebook, the SPCA said Squishy’s owner dropped everything to come pick him up.

The group used the story as a reminder for people to microchip their pets.

It was not immediately clear how Squishy was able to make the trek.