Local Nonprofits Hope to Grow with Giving Tuesday Donations

SACRAMENTO -- At the California Raptor Center at UC Davis, you can find birds of all shapes and sizes, each of them rescued, sick or injured.

"We have between 30 and 40 residents at any given time here. We've already had about 200 birds this year. And it's going really fast and furious, lots of birds this year," said Dr. Michelle Hawkins, director of the California Raptor Center.

Each of them with a story to tell, like Forrest, a Great Horned Owl who was rescued as an orphan more than two years ago.

"Our mission is to rehabilitate injured sick birds of prey. And while we get administrative support from the school of veterinary medicine, everything else we do here to care for these birds is done through volunteerism," Hawkins said.

And that takes money.

The California Raptor Center is just one of thousands of nonprofits hoping to raise $25,000 on this Giving Tuesday -- a global day of giving fueled by the power of social media.

The Food Literary Center is hoping to raise $6,000.

The Sacramento nonprofit teaches kids in low-income elementary schools about fruits and vegetables, cooking skills and even how to read nutrition labels.

"Your goal by next year is to be in how many schools? Fourteen. That will be our biggest growth since we started. We are a very young nonprofit, this is our sixth year," said Amber Scott, director of the Food Literacy Center.

Growth -- it's something each of these nonprofits hope to achieve in the next year, but they can only do it, with your help.