Popular Midtown Bar Closing after 50 Years

SACRAMENTO -- The Distillery, a late night fixture in Midtown Sacramento, will close after more than 50 years in business.

The bar and restaurant, at 21st and L streets, has been in business since 1962.

Owner Ron Alvernaz sold the business to real estate agent Gabriel Owens, according to the Sacramento Business Journal. It was not immediately clear what Owens has planned for the building, but Alvernaz believes it will remain an eating and drinking establishment.

The Distillery was a popular destination for late night karaoke crowds.

Tuesday was its last day in business. The bar was packed for lunch after word spread that it was closing a day earlier than originally planned.