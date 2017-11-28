Rising from the Ashes: Shelter Looking for Owner of Cat Found Two Months After Wildfire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LINCOLN -- "We think she was in a lot of pain..."

In the middle of a sentence Joy Smith with the FieldHaven Feline Center pauses.

"It's so great to see her eating, it's so wonderful," Smith said.

Something as seemingly simple as Mariah taking a few bites of kibble stops Smith in her tracks.

You see, this is no small feat for this cat. Mariah is recovering at Lincoln's FieldHaven Feline Center after being found last week in the burn scar of the Cascade Fire on Kimberly Road in Loma Rica.

"She was covered in filth," said Veterinarian Heather Kennedy.

Mariah is literally out of the woods, but figuratively, she's nowhere near that. After nearly two months without food or proper care, Mariah isn't doing well.

She's dealing with health issues, doesn't have much of an appetite and has trouble standing on her back legs.

"We're going to do the best we can for her," Kennedy said.

The feline center is desperate to find Mariah's family, not just to figure out her medical history, but to reunite her with those who love her most.

"She's getting a lot of attention here at the shelter, but this isn't a home. We want her to be in a home," Smith said.

The center doesn't know if Mariah will pull through, that's why little things like eating are huge for them.

It's Giving Tuesday, so consider donating to this center. A generous donation got Mariah into the hands of vets at UC Davis -- without it she wouldn't have made it. Anyone who knows her owner is asked to call the center (916) 434-46022.