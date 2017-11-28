Martina is out on the patio chatting with Major Ivan Wild about where your donations to the Salvation Army go during the holiday season. Each year, 1 million children who would usually have to go without Christmas gifts are given toys and clothes through the Angel Tree Program. Money also goes to grocery/food assistance and bill pay assistance.
Salvation Army Donations During the Holidays
-
FOX40 Partners with The Salvation Army to Recruit New Bell Ringers
-
Canned Food Christmas Tree Construction at Sunrise Mall
-
Salvation Army in Desperate Need of Bell Ringing Volunteers This Holiday Season
-
Stuff the Bus at the Roseville Auto Mall
-
Volunteer as a Salvation Army Bell Ringer
-
-
Become a Salvation Army Bell Ringer
-
Ring a Bell for a Great Cause
-
Volunteer as a Bell Ringer
-
Neighbors’ Petition Could Shut Down Family’s Massive Christmas Lights Display
-
Surprise Lift Chair Donation to Disabled Veteran
-
-
Now Charities are Dumping Trump, Too
-
Give A Tree This Season
-
Give-A-Tree Campaign