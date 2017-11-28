Salvation Army Donations During the Holidays

Martina is out on the patio chatting with Major Ivan Wild about where your donations to the Salvation Army go during the holiday season. Each year, 1 million children who would usually have to go without Christmas gifts are given toys and clothes through the Angel Tree Program. Money also goes to grocery/food assistance and bill pay assistance.