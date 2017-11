Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gary visits the Silveyville Christmas Tree Farm in Dixon to speak with Ted Seifert about the benefits of getting a fresh Christmas tree this holiday season. Seifert is a spokesperson for the "It's Christmas. Keep It Real" campaign.

For a memorable family experience, visit the Silveyville Christmas Tree Farm located at 6260 Silveyville Rd., open 7 days a week.

This report was filed by Sydney Odman.