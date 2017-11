Please enable Javascript to watch this video

At Go West Baking and Events, we feel every request is unique and special. We use local, fresh, real ingredients in all of our scratch made cakes, cupcakes, pies, and cookies, customized with you in mind. We create edible memories filled with love, made to order featuring unique flavors that will leave you wanting more.

More info:

Go West Baking and Events

Rancho Cordova

(916) 708-6264

GoWestBakingAndEvents.com

Facebook: GoWestBakingAndEvents