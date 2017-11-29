Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Free family event hosted by Sunrise Marketplace on Thursday, November 30th, starting at 5pm. “Frozen Holiday Adventure” will be located in parking area adjacent to co-sponsor Sprouts, at Citrus Town Center. “Live” reindeer, radio station games & prizes, special edible crafts and other activities for the kids, and so much more. Admission is free!!! Only one of eight special free holiday events for the public. For more information, please call 916-536-9267

More info:

'Frozen Holiday Adventure'

Sunrise Marketplace

Thursday @ 5pm

Greenback Lane & Sunrise blvd.

Free

(916) 536-9267

ShopSMP.com