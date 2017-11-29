Letters to Santa Program Kicks Off at Sacramento Post Office

SACRAMENTO — The U.S. Postal Service announced the post office tradition of responding to letters to Santa will live on this year at its “Santa Station,” located at 2000 Royal Oaks Drive in Sacramento.

The letters to Santa program has been around for more than a century and helps to fulfill the holiday wishes of children and their families.

“Operation Santa has made dreams come true for those in need for 105 years,” said Sacramento Postmaster Karen Garner. “This is a time to celebrate how Postal Service employees, charitable organizations, businesses and others have made a difference in the lives of children coast to coast.”

You can take part in this holiday tradition by volunteering to answer a child’s letter to Santa and making their holiday special. All you have to do is pick up a letter from the post office and return it with a card or package. It must have the required postage. A federally issued ID is also required to participate.

Operation Santa has been used for years by the post office to answer letters written to Santa, the North Pole and other seasonal characters and has become a community-wide event for individuals, businesses and charitable organizations.

You can stop by and pick up a letter to respond to between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday or from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays now through Dec. 15 at the Royal Oaks Drive location.

