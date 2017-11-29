Local Muslim Woman Reacts After President Trump Retweets Controversial Videos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROSEVILLE -- Making a run to Trader Joe's in Roseville made Yannina Casillas want to run for safety.

"They just followed me with their eyes as I entered the Trader Joe's," she said.

At the time, the cradle Catholic turned Muslim convert was wearing a religious head scarf, and the focus of the staring men she says were dressed in skinhead garb only intensified when she left the store for a nearby gas station.

"That's when I saw them again, in the car following me, and block me off in a parking spot next to the air machine, preventing me from going out. And they all got out of the car at the same time and started approaching my vehicle," she said.

She was finally able to safely escape that situation, which happened right after Donald Trump was elected president -- packing what Casillas and many others see as anti-Muslim rhetoric right into the White House.

Now a year into the Trump era, with him spending Wednesday retweeting anti-Muslim videos posted by the British-leader of an anti-Muslim group, she fears his chosen form of speech will again embolden racists.

"It's something that has definitely impacted us and this will only make it worse," she said.

One tweeted video supposedly showing a Dutch boy being beaten by a Muslim migrant has been debunked by Dutch authorities.

They say the attacker was Dutch and not a Muslim migrant.

The boys also hug facing the camera and then appear to square-off before the fight begins.

When asked about the president re-tweeting erroneous details and a fight that seems to be staged, his press secretary said all that didn't matter.

"Whether the video is real, the threat is real, and that's what the president is talking about," said Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

"I think it's just more fear mongering," Casillas said.

The original tweets are no longer visible, and neither are the president's, but the poster's thanks for his retweets are, as well as applause for them from former KKK Grand Wizard David Duke.

"Perpetuating this narrative -- false narrative --is really taking away our humanity," Casillas said.

"It ... it hurts," she said.

In addition to being a local, practicing Muslim who's experienced discrimination, Casillas is the legislative and governmental relations coordinator for the local chapter of CAIR, the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

Nationally, CAIR has recorded an uptick in hate crimes targeting Muslims since the start of the Trump administration -- with one to two reports coming in per day.

In its latest survey of Muslim students in California, CAIR says there's a 53 percent increase in the number of young people indicating they've been bullied because of their religious or ethic background.