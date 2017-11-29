North Natomas Shopping Center Targeted in Multiple Robberies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- The Sacramento Police Department has increased its presence in a North Natomas shopping center after multiple recent robberies.

The latest robbery happened Monday morning around 11:41 a.m. Officers say three suspects armed with handguns entered Natomas Nails and left with an unspecified amount of money.

Robbery incidents also occurred in the same shopping center on October 30, November 1, November 17 and November 21.

Businesses targeted include the CVS Pharmacy and the Dollar Tree Store.

Each time, the suspects either got away with money or prescription drugs.

None of the suspects have been caught.

Anyone with potential information on the above crimes is asked to contact the Sacramento Police Department.