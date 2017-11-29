Sacramento PD Utilize Crisis Intervention Training in Body-Cam Video

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Police Department released body camera footage of a recent encounter with mentally ill man armed with a knife.

Officers responded to the man last week on Franklin Boulevard after getting reports he was screaming and pointing the knife at people.

Police say officers soon realized that the man was suffering from some sort of mental health problem, and had urged the responding officers to shoot him.

Over the course of an hour, police say, officers were able to safely bring the man into custody and take him to a hospital.

The police department said the video highlights recent training in tactics to deal with people experiencing a mental health crisis. Sacramento Police officers now undergo Crisis Intervention Training, in which they learn verbal skills and tactics that they can utilize in dangerous encounters with individuals suffering from a mental health crisis.

The course is taught by mental health professionals where officers can learn communication techniques from people who have experienced mental health issues in the past.

Sydney Odman filed this report.